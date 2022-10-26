PSV Eindhoven hosts Arsenal on Thursday looking to take a step toward the knockout round of the Europa League. Kick-off is at 17.45.
It has been a bad week for PSV, who lost 1-0 to Arsenal last weekend in the Europa League before they were humbled 4-2 in the Eredivisie by Groningen on Sunday.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side must now pick themselves up for another clash with Arsenal. PSV currently sits second in the group and three points ahead of Bodo/Glimt. A win for PSV on Thursday could see them seal their progress to the next round with a game to spare.
Arsenal are still top of the Premier League but they could only manage a 1-1 draw against Southampton at the weekend. They have already sealed their progress to the next round.
Team News
Luuk de Jong, Noni Madueke, and Mauro Junior are all in contention to start on Thursday after returning to fitness.
Olivier Boscagli is still out for PSV, though, along with Ismael Saibari and Yorbe Vertessen.
Erick Gutierrez is fit and he may come into the midfield for Xavi Simons should De Jong and Madueke start.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Mwene, Mauro Junior, Obispo, Teze, Sangare, Veerman, Gutierrez, Madueke, Gakpo, De Jong
As for Arsenal, Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe out through injury, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Marquinhos are both doubts.
Mikel Arteta may opt to make some changes with their place in the next round secured.
Possible Arsenal line-up: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah
Odds
PSV 9/5 Draw 11/4 Arsenal 13/10
Big game for PSV to prove themselves
It has been a difficult seven days for PSV, but all that is forgotten if they can defeat Arsenal on Thursday.
Van Nistelrooy needs his star players to step up and take control, especially Ibrahim Sangare and Cody Gakpo, who did not perform in London last week.
Arsenal is already through and may have one eye on the league, so PSV will need to make sure they are at their best. A loss could prove fatal with an away clash against Bodo/Glimt up next. The Norwegians are only three points behind PSV and are facing Zurich on Thursday.
The big boost for PSV is the return of De Jong and Madueke, and they will add another dimension to the attack.