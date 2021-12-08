PSV Eindhoven head to Spain for a crucial Europa League clash with Real Sociedad. The kick-off is at 17.45.
PSV are currently second in the group after their 2-0 victory over Sturm Graz two weeks ago but they are only two points ahead of Real Sociedad.
PSV head to Spain knowing a draw would be enough to put them into the knockout rounds, while a defeat would mean a place in the Europa Conference League.
Roger Schmidt’s side goes into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Utrecht which keeps them in third and in the running for the top spot. Real Sociedad are in poor form with a 4-0 victory over minnows Panaderia Pulido their only win in their last five games. However, they still remain 5th in La Liga.
The reverse tie in Eindhoven finished 2-2.
Team News
Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo returned from injury at the weekend and the latter should start the clash on Thursday evening. Eran Zahavi is still out but Philipp Max has made the trip.
Possible PSV line-up: Drommel, Mwene, Mauro Junior, Ramalho, Boscagli, Sangare, Gutierrez, Gotze, Doan, Gakpo, Vinicius
Former Willem II loanee Alexander Isak will start up front for Real Sociedad, but David Silva, Mikel Merino, Nacho Monreal and Asier Illarramendi will all miss the tie through injury.
Possible Real Sociedad line-up: Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Munoz; Januzaj, Guevera, Zubimendi, Oyarzabal; Sorloth, Isak
Odds
Real Sociedad 4/5 Draw 29/10 PSV Eindhoven 16/5
Can PSV make the Europa League knockout stages?
Thursday’s clash should be an exciting one with both sides needing a result to make the knockout stages.
PSV have been boosted by the return of Noni Madueke and Cody Gakpo, and they are more than capable of getting at least a draw in Spain. However, they will need to defend strongly and cut out defensive errors. Especially, with Isak up front for the Spaniards.
It will be an open game and the fact that Real Sociedad need to push for a victory may play into PSV’s hands.
Whatever happens PSV will remain in Europe past the winter break but the Europa League is a competition the club will look to go far in.