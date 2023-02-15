PSV Eindhoven are in Spain on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie against Sevilla.
PSV Eindhoven advanced to the playoff round after finishing two points behind Arsenal in their group but they have a tough task ahead to reach the last 16.
Opponents, Sevilla are the most successful club in Europa League history, winning the competition six times. They dropped into the competition after finishing third behind Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League group.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s PSV side go into the clash on the back of a 6-0 win over Groningen which has them sitting fourth and four points behind Feyenoord.
Sevilla have had a rather disappointing league campaign and they are 12th in the table. Jorge Sampaoli’s side won 2-0 at the weekend against Mallorca and will see the Europa League as their most realistic chance to return to the Champions League.
Team News
Van Nistelrooy is unlikely to make big changes to his side with Olivier Boscagli not yet fit enough to start, but Philipp Mwene is set to be available.
Erick Gutierrez, Savio and Anwar El Ghazi are all injured, along with youngster Fode Fofana.
Possible PSV line-up: Benitez, Teze, Van Aanholt, Branthwaite, Ramalho, Sangare, Veerman, Simons, Bakayoko, Hazard, De Jong
Karim Rekik is set to miss the showdown against his former side with a tendon issue but former AZ Alkmaar midfielder Nemanja Gudelj is likely to start. Former Ajax loanee Lucas Ocampos could also play a role.
Possible Sevilla line-up: Bounou; Nianzou, Bade, Gudelj; Navas, Fernando, Gueye, Acuna; Suso, Torres; En Nesyri
Odds
Sevilla 6/5 Draw 12/5 PSV Eindhoven 23/10
Can PSV take a lead back to Eindhoven?
Sevilla are not the side they have been in recent years and PSV should not be too fearful heading to Spain.
Van Nistelrooy will need to make sure his side is cautious at the back and he will be hoping that Xavi Simons can produce a moment of magic.
PSV’s main mission will be to take a good result back to the Philips Stadion and a draw would be excellent.