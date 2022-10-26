Feyenoord are in Austria on Thursday for a must-win Europa League clash against Sturm Graz. Kick-off is at 20:00.
Feyenoord currently sit top of the group but all four sides are currently sitting on five points, meaning all is to play for in the final two matchdays.
Feyenoord should have more points but they failed to overcome Midtjylland twice and had to settle for 2-2 draws in both clashes. They now come up against a Sturm Graz side that they defeated 6-0 in Rotterdam.
Arne Slot’s side go into the game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Fortuna Sittard at the weekend. Sturm Graz managed a 0-0 draw against RB Salzburg.
Team News
Feyenoord are without Oussama Idrissi on Thursday but the winger is the only injury concern for Arne Slot.
The Feyenoord boss has to decide who begins up front having switched between Santiago Gimenez and Danilo in recent matches.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Bijlow, Pedersen, Hancko, Rasmussen, Trauner, Kokcu, Geertruida, Timber, Dilrosun, Szymanski, Danilo
Vesel Demaku is out injured for Sturm Graz, who could start with young Dutchman Emmanuel Emegha in attack.
Possible Sturm Graz line-up: Siebenhandl; Dante, Wuthrich, Affengruber, Gazibegovic; Prass, Stankovic, Hierlander; Horvat, Boving, Emegha
Odds
Sturm Graz 12/5 Draw 14/5 Feyenoord 1-1
Can Feyenoord take control of the group?
Feyenoord have been wasteful in the group and they really need to defeat Sturm Graz on Thursday, especially with a clash against Lazio next.
The Rotterdammers defeated Sturm Graz 6-0 at home and if they perform to their capabilities then they should also win on Thursday. Orkun Kokcu is in good form in midfield and he can pull the strings to lead his side to victory.
Reaching the next round is crucial for Feyenoord and Dutch football.