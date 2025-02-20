FC Twente are out of the Europa League after an extra-time 5-2 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in Norway.
The Dutch side took a slender lead to Norway but they extended it when Bodø/Glimt player Fredrik Sjovold diverted the ball into his own net.
However, a foul by Gustaf Lagerbielke gifted the hosts a penalty and Kasper Høgh converted to make it 1-1 on the night.
Bodø/Glimt were by far the better side but it was only in extra time that they took the lead on the night through a Mees Hilgers own goal. A thunderbolt from Brice Wembangomo made it 3-1 and Twente were heading out until Sem Steijn scrambled the ball in to make it 3-2 and take the game to extra-time.
Twente ran out of steam in extra-time and Sondre Fet made it 4-2 before Arno Verschueren scored another own goal to make it five at the end.
Twente are out of the Europa League and now must concentrate on the Eredivisie.