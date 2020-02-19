Chong to reject Man Utd deal f... Tahith Chong will reportedly reject a new deal with Manchester ...

Heerenveen down Twente to end ... Heerenveen finally secured their first win of 2020 with a ...

PEC Zwolle win seven goal thri... PEC Zwolle have moved out of the drop zone after ...

VVV and Fortuna in bore draw VVV-Venlo and Fortuna Sittard played out a forgettable 0-0 draw ...

Anita joins CSKA Sofia Vurnon Anita has joined Bulgarian side CSKA Sofia on a ...

ADO Den Haag can’t get m... ADO Den Haag were held to a 0-0 draw at ...

Memisevic departs Groningen fo... Groningen have confirmed that Samir Memisevic has departed the club ...