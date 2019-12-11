Feyenoord head to Porto with a slim chance of still making the Europa League knockout rounds. Kick-off is at 8pm.
Feyenoord have had a difficult Europa League campaign so far with only one win and two draws from their five games so far. However, the Rotterdammers still have a chance of progressing to the knockout stages.
A win is required against Porto in Portugal, while Rangers need to beat Young Boys in Glasgow.
Dick Advocaat still believes his side can cause a shock as they have nothing to lose, “We can provide a surprise if we play football freely, stand strong defensively and take the initiative when we have the ball. You must also dare. We have nothing to lose in my eyes, but we are going to make it as difficult as possible for the opponent. ”
Feyenoord are currently on a four game unbeaten streak but only one of those matches have been a win. At the weekend, they were held to a 0-0 draw at Vitesse Arnhem.
Porto, who need a win to progress to the knockout stages too, were held to a shock 1-1 draw by Belenenses at the weekend. They currently sit second in the Portuguese league.
The reverse fixture in Rotterdam earlier this year ended 2-0 to Feyenoord with Jens Toornstra and Rick Karsdorp scoring.
Team News
Feyenoord have travelled without Nicolai Jorgensen, who has stayed in Rotterdam due to personal circumstances. Kenneth Vermeer, Ridgeciano Haps and Rick Karsdorp are also both out.
Possible Feyenoord line-up: Marsman, Geertruida, Malacia, Senesi, Botteghin, Fer, Toornstra, Kokcu, Berghuis, Larsson, Sinisterra.
Porto are without striker Vincent Aboubakar but former FC Twente winger Jesus Corona could feature.
Possible Porto line-up: Marchesin, Manafa, Telles, Pepe, Marcano, Loum, Pereira, Otavio, Corona, Marega, Ze Luis
Odds
Porto 4/11 Draw 15/4 Feyenoord 8/1
Can Feyenoord pull off a miracle?
Feyenoord have been poor in the Europa League and in such a tight group they really missed their chance to progress with the home draws against Rangers and Young boys.
They head to Portugal still with a chance of qualifying but Porto will also be eager for the win and they will be massive favourites for the clash.
Porto have only lost once at home so far this season while Feyenoord are poor travellers and are without a centre-forward with Jorgensen out.
Advocaat can take hope from the fact that Feyenoord beat the Portuguese giants in Rotterdam but Thursday’s clash is likely to be very different.
Porto will need to have an absolute off-day for Feyenoord to come away with the victory.