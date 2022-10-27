PSV Eindhoven has sealed their place in the next round of the Europa League with a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Arsenal.
Ruud van Nistelrooy kept Noni Madueke and Luuk de Jong on the bench for the clash with the group leaders. PSV went into the game second in the group and three points ahead of Bodo/Glimt.
Last week, Arsenal dominated in London and they defeated PSV 1-0, but this week the Dutch side were much improved with Xavi Simons pulling the strings.
PSV had the ball in the net through Cody Gakpo early on but the goal was disallowed for offside. Before the break, Simons scored a lovely solo goal but again VAR intervened as Anwar El Ghazi strayed offside in the build-up. Arsenal had chances too with Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Ødegaard coming close.
Luuk de Jong came off the bench for El Ghazi at the break and in the 55th minute, he set up Joey Veerman to fire PSV in front. Eight minutes later, Gakpo’s corner was headed in by De Jong for the second.
PSV then had the ball in the net again through Gakpo, but VAR was once again there to rule it out for offside.
Eddie Nketiah had a good chance to pull one back for Arsenal but he was denied by Walter Benitez and PSV held on for the victory.
PSV go through thanks to Bodo/Glimt losing in Zurich. Next week, PSV faces Bodo/Glimt with a chance of topping the group.