The group stage of the Europa League was made on Friday with PSV Eindhoven handed a tricky tie against Premier League side Arsenal.
After missing out on the Champions League in midweek, PSV Eindhoven’s name was in pot 2 for the Europa League.
Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side will come up against Premier League side Arsenal, who were the top-seeded team drawn into Group A.
Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt were also drawn into the group and the final opponent will be FC Zurich of Switzerland.
The group stage of the Europa League gets underway on the 8th of September.