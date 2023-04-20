Feyenoord has missed out on a place in the Europa League semi-finals after they lost 4-1 to AS Roma in extra time. The tie on the night finished 2-1 in normal time after Paulo Dybala netted in the last minute.
Feyenoord headed to Rome with a 1-0 lead and they managed to withstand a strong start from the hosts. Lorenzo Pellegrini was denied by Justin Bijlow while Bryan Cristante fired just wide.
In the 13th minute, Feyenoord got a great chance to open the scoring but Sebastian Szymanski fired straight at Rui Patrício from close range.
Georginio Wijnaldum started for Roma but a muscle injury ended his game after only 20 minutes. Mats Wieffer got a yellow shortly beforehand and will carry a suspension into Europe next season, which is likely to be a Champions League group game clash.
A penalty was not awarded to Feyenoord before the break after handball by Diego Llorente, while Roma saw an effort from Pellegrini kept out by Bijlow and the post.
On the hour mark, Roma had the lead as Leonardo Spinazzola fired low past Bijlow after Feyenoord failed to clear the ball from the box. Cristante then had a second goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up.
With ten minutes left, Szymanski put in an excellent cross for Igor Paixão to head Feyenoord level and it seemed that goal would send the Rotterdammers to the semi-finals. However, in the 89th minute, Paulo Dybala spun from Gernaut Trauner and fired past Bijlow to make it 2-1.
Bijlow then prevented Tammy Abraham from winning it for Roma in stoppage time and the game went to extra-time.
Roma were superior against a weary Feyenoord in extra time and Stephan El Shaarawy fired them 3-1 up before Pellegrini sealed the victory. Before the end, Santiago Gimenez saw red for a silly challenge on Gianluca Mancini and he will also carry a suspension into next season.
Feyenoord bows out of the competition in the quarter-finals while Roma progress to face Bayer Leverkusen.