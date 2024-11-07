AZ Alkmaar secured a 3-1 victory over Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Maarten Martens handed first European starts to winger Jayden Addai and midfielder Dave Kwakman due to an injury crisis at the club.
Fenerbahce had the better of the first half with Edin Dzeko testing Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduru while Allan Saint-Maximin wasted a good opportunity.
At the break, Martens handed a debut to 20-year-old winger Ro-Zangelo Daal and he had a dream debut as he tapped in a Troy Parrott from close range.
Fenerbahce were then awarded a penalty but a poor spot-kick from Youssef En-Nesyri was kept out by Owusu-Oduro. However, shortly afterward, En-Nesyri headed in to equalise.
Kees Smit was introduced from the bench and the 18-year-old midfielder restored AZ’s lead with a fine goal. After a backheel by Sven Mijnans, Smit burst into the box before taking the ball past his opponent and stroking it into the net.
Smit then played a sensational through ball to set up Denso Kasius, who wrapped up the victory with AZ’s third goal.
An excellent win for AZ Alkmaar and they are now 17th in the table.