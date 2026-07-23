FC Twente face an uphill battle to stay in the Europa League after a 2-1 loss at home to Ferencvaros.
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John van den Brom’s side had Wout Weghorst up front following his move this summer from Ajax, and the forward had a huge chance early on but couldn’t finish.
Twente were on top but in the 14th minute, an error from Bart van Rooij led to Lenny Joseph firing in the opening goal for the visitors.
Before the break, Twente were level through debutante Aske Adelgaard and in the second half, the hosts went looking for the lead. However, Daan Rots, Thomas van den Belt, and Kristian Hlynsson all had efforts saved, while Sondre Ørjasaeter also missed two big chances.
Ten minutes before the end, Ferencvaros took the victory as Joseph tapped in his second of the evening from close range to silence the home crowd.
Twente now head to Hungary for the second leg needing a big victory to continue in the competition. If they are knocked out, the Tukkers would drop into the Conference League qualifiers.