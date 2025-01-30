FC Twente has qualified for the Europa League playoffs with a 1-0 win over Besiktas in Enschede.
The mission for FC Twente was clear going into the game. They needed to win to hope for a spot in the next round.
The hosts had the better of the first half but Ricky van Wolfswinkel put a header just over while Michel Vlap fired a good chance wide. For Besiktas, Ciro Immobile headed wide.
In the second half, Sem Steijn hit the post for Twente while Emirhan Topçu was lucky not to be sent off for the visitors after a clumsy foul on Van Wolfswinkel.
Twente searched and with fifteen minutes left, a cross found Daan Rots and the winger smashed the ball into the net to make it 1-0.
Thanks to Lars Unnerstall, Twente remained in front and they finished 23rd in the table which is enough for a spot in the next round. FK Bodø/Glimt or Anderlecht are the potential opponents.