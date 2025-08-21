FC Utrecht have one foot in the Europa League League Phase after a 2-0 win at Zrinjski Mostar.
Sebastien Haller was only on the bench for Utrecht as David Min was chosen to start up front by Ron Jans.
Just before the break, the home side were punished by a handball and Min stepped up to make it 1-0 from the penalty spot.
The second half was played in pouring rain which didn’t stop Utrecht from doubling their lead before the end as Victor Jensen headed in.
Utrecht now heads into the home leg next week with a comfortable 2-0 lead.