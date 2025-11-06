Below is a round up of all the action as three Dutch sides were in action in the Europa League on Thursday.
Utrecht 1-1 Porto
Despite being reduced to ten men, Utrecht managed to hold FC Porto to a 1-1 draw.
With three straight losses, its been a difficult competition for Ron Jans side and they came up against a strong Porto side managed by former Ajax coach Francesco Farioli.
Utrecht held their own in the first half and they came close through Souffian El Karouani’s strike that went just wide. Early in the second half, Miguel Rodríguez did make it 1-0 for the hosts.
It went wrong for Utrecht midway through the second half when Borja Sainz equalised. Gabri Veiga, in the aftermath, pushed Utrecht goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas twice trying to get the ball back. Barkas reacted and the Spaniard’s theatrics convinced the referee to send him off.
Michael Brouwer came on and the substitute goalkeeper managed to keep the Portuguese side out to earn Utrecht their first point in the competition.
RB Salzburg 2-0 Go Ahead Eagles
It has been an excellent journey in Europe so far for Go Ahead Eagles but Salzburg proved too strong on Thursday.
The visitors did get chances in the first half but Mathis Suray couldn’t convert on two occasions while Kenzo Goudmijn also came close.
After an hour, former PSV striker Yorbe Vertessen capitalised on some static defending to put the hosts in front. Aleksa Terzic’s fierce strike then settled the win for the home side.
Go Ahead Eagles remains on six points.
Stuttgart 2-0 Feyenoord
Two late goals saw VFB Stuttgart defeat Feyenoord 2-0 in Germany.
Robin van Persie was without Sem Steijn meaning Cyle Larin began in midfield. Feyenoord held their own in the first half and they had the best chances through Anis Hadj Moussa, who had an effort saved before putting a free kick from a dangerous spot straight into the wall.
Ayase Ueda missed a good chance early in the second half as Feyenoord failed to take their chances. Stuttgart would eventually punish them as El Khannouss headed in before Deniz Undav tapped in a second late on.
A defeat for Feyenoord who only have one win in the competition so far. Next up is a clash with Celtic at De Kuip.