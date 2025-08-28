Utrecht have qualified for the main draw of the Europa League after a 0-0 draw against Zrinjski Mostar. The tie ends 2-0 on aggregate.
Utrecht went into the home tie with a 2-0 lead from the first leg and they were in a great position.
The first half was a dull affair but it was marred by a serious looking hamstring injury suffered by Victor Jensen, who has had an excellent start to the campaign. It is a blow for the attacker, who was just called up by Denmark for the first time.
In the second half, David Min fired wide with Utrecht’s best chance of the game, while the visitors never threatened a comeback.
Utrecht takes their place alongside Go Ahead Eagles and Feyenoord in the main draw for the Europa League on Friday.