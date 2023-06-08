Ramiz Zerrouki netted a last-minute equaliser as Twente took a 1-1 draw away from Sparta Rotterdam in the first leg of the European playoff final.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Sparta target Kevin Strootman was in the crowd and he saw an even start with both sides going close. Koki Saito went close for the hosts, while Vaclav Cerny fired wide at the other end.
There were no goals in the open first half, but forty seconds after the break, Saito was brought down by Cerny. Vito van Crooij made no mistake from the spot to put Sparta in front.
Twente then went looking for the equaliser with Cerny and Ramiz Zerrouki both denied by Nick Olij, while at the other end, Arno Verschueren headed wide.
The hosts seemed they were set to hold on but in the last minute, Olij misjudged a cross and Zerrouki was there to head in the equaliser.
The two teams will go again on Sunday in Enschede.