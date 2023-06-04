The playoff final for a place in the Europa Conference League will be contested by FC Twente and Sparta Rotterdam after they progressed on Sunday. Below is a round-up of the action.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
FC Twente 4-0 Heerenveen
FC Twente saw off Heerenveen comfortably to book their place in the final 6-1 on aggregate.
Leading from the first leg, it took only 11 minutes for Michel Vlap to fire the hosts in front before Robin Propper quickly made it 2-0.
Andries Noppert did his best to keep the score down but a fine counter in the 45th minute ended with Joshua Brenet adding a third.
In the second half, Twente eased to victory and Virgil Misidjan added a fourth.
Sparta Rotterdam 0-1 Utrecht (Sparta wins on penalties)
Sparta Rotterdam set up their tie with Twente after defeating Utrecht on penalties. The clash ended 2-2 on aggregate.
Leading 2-1 from the away leg, Sparta were confident of progression but the hosts failed to kill the game off. Vito van Crooy had a goal disallowed in the second half before Utrecht struck in the 80th minute.
Nick Viergever netted to send the game to extra time and then eventually penalties. Nick Olij made himself a hero by saving from Luuk Brouwers and Mike van der Hoorn to send Sparta through.
The first leg of the final takes place on Thursday and the second next weekend.