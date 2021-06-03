According to Voetbal International, Everton are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven captain Denzel Dumfries.
Dumfries has a contract with PSV until 2023 but it is expected that he will depart Eindhoven after the European Championships this summer.
According to VI, Everton are interested in signing the right-back, which isn’t really a surprise given that Marcel Brands is the technical director at the Premier League side. The former PSV director is in charge of transfers with Everton.
The 25-year-old started his career with Sparta Rotterdam before joining Heerenveen and then PSV Eindhoven in 2018. He is currently captain of Roger Schmidt’s side and is set to be the starting right-back for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.