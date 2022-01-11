According to The Athletic, Everton has approached Aston Villa to sign Dutch winger Anwar El Ghazi.
El Ghazi has fallen down the pecking order at Aston Villa this season and the arrival of Philippe Coutinho means a departure is even more likely.
According to the Athletic, Everton have approached Aston Villa to sign the Dutch international, with talks ongoing between the clubs. A permanent deal is said to be the most likely, but a loan deal cannot be ruled out.
The 26-year-old former Ajax star has been with Aston Villa since 2018, initially on loan before making the move permanent. He has made 119 appearances, scoring 26 times and adding 16 assists.