According to Voetbal International, Everton is one of the Premier League sides interested in signing Joel Piroe from Swansea City this summer.
The striker is almost certain to leave Swansea this summer as he comes into the final year of his contract with the Championship club.
Leicester City have been credited with interest but Voetbal International is reporting that both Everton and Nottingham Forest have Piroe on their wishlist for the summer.
Everton is in desperate need of goals and they see Piroe as a good option with their limited budget. It is no secret that the Dutchman would be willing to take a step up to the Premier League should an offer come his way.
Since joining Swansea City from PSV Eindhoven in 2021, Piroe has scored 41 league goals.