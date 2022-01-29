According to De Telegraaf, Everton are looking to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United.
The former Ajax star is in a hopeless situation at Manchester United and is expected to leave the club on loan in the coming days.
The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the last few days but according to De Telegraaf and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Everton have now entered the race.
The Liverpool-based club are struggling at the bottom end of the Premier League table and see Van de Beek as a perfect recruit. They are hoping that Van de Beek would prefer a move to them rather than Crystal Palace.