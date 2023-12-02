Excelsior battled back from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 draw at RKC Waalwijk.
The hosts took the lead after only 21 minutes when Julian Lelieveld found Yassin Oukili with a cross and the RKC midfielder left Stijn van Gassel with no chance.
Oukili then doubled the lead after an hour with his deflected strike from outside the box finding the net.
After 74 minutes, Excelsior pulled one back with a Nikolas Agrafiotis header nestling in the net after deflecting off RKC defender Dario Van den Buijs. Julian Baas then equalised with a free-kick with ten minutes to go.
Neither side could find a winner and that means Excelsior are 9th and RKC is 13th.