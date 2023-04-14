Excelsior moved out of the bottom three with a 2-1 victory over Go Ahead Eagles on Friday.
Excelsior went into the game with only one win in their last eleven games and the first half saw Go Ahead Eagles create the best chances. However, Stijn van Gassel denied Mats Deijl before Finn Stokkers fired a good chance over the bar.
Nine minutes into the second half, Excelsior had the lead after good pressure from Kik Pierie resulted in Couhaib Driouech netting from close range.
The lead lasted seven minutes before Go Ahead Eagles found the equaliser. Willum Willumsson scored on the rebound after Bas Kuipers was denied.
Excelsior restored their lead through Julian Baas, who finished well after Kenzo Goudmijn had seen his shot blocked.
Excelsior managed to hold onto their lead and the three points lifts them up to 15th. Go Ahead Eagles are 12th.