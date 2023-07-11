Excelsior have completed the signing of Kik Pierie from Ajax on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old defender spent the last six months of the season on loan with Excelsior but now the move has been made permanent.
Pierie told the Excelsior website, “I’m super happy to be here. The last few weeks have of course been a bit restless. I really wanted to go back to Excelsior, but had to be patient. All parties had to agree first. I knew myself that I wanted this and then it’s great when it’s finally done.”
The former Heerenveen and Twente centre-back has struggled with injuries since joining Ajax in 2020. He managed to make seven appearances for Excelsior last season, scoring once.
Excelsior also confirmed the signing of Feyenoord midfielder Lennard Hartjes on loan for the season.