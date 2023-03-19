Excelsior eased their relegation fears with a simple 4-1 victory over Cambuur in Rotterdam on Sunday.
Excelsior went into the game having lost their last league games but they blew Cambuur away in the first half with four goals.
Kenzo Goudmijn made it 1-0 after six minutes with a low strike before Leon Bergsma scored an own goal after fumbling by Robbin Ruiter.
Siebe Horemans added the third in the 20th minute which trigger Sjors Ultee to make a double change. Bergsma was hooked along with Mimoun Mahi. The changes didn’t work as Lazaros Lamprou made it 4-0 with a volley.
Peer Koopmeiners missed a good chance to make it 5-0, opting to pass instead of shoot when through on goal, while at the other end, Navarone Foor hit the post.
Alex Bangura did pull one back in the 50th minute for Cambuur but they never threatened a comback and Excelsior comfortably saw out the game. The hosts got a penalty in the 75th minute but Nikolas Agrafiotis smashed it over the bar and out of the stadium.
Excelsior are now 15th while Cambuur remains rooted to the bottom of the table.