Excelsior eased their relegation worries with a comfortable 4-0 win over Volendam.
In recent weeks, Excelsior had dropped down the table and they were 16th going into the tie against Volendam, who were 17th.
Volendam had improved in recent weeks but they were dealt a big blow in the first 20 minutes with Robert Muhren going off injured.
Four minutes before the break, Excelsior opened the scoring through Lance Duijvestijn before Lazaros Lamprou quickly made it 2-0 after a mistake at the back.
Early in the second half, Troy Parrott added the third before Lamprou got his second of the evening. It could have been even worse for Volendam if not for goalkeeper Mio Backhaus, who had to make a bunch of saves.
Before the end, Volendam were reduced to ten with Safouane Karim shown his second yellow card.
The win moves Excelsior up to 15th and they are now six points ahead of Volendam.