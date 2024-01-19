Excelsior recorded their first win in the Eredivisie since October as they comfortably defeated Heerenveen 3-0 in Rotterdam.
Excelsior took the lead after only 18 minutes when Troy Parrott crossed from the left and Couhaib Driouech was there to convert from close range.
Six minutes later, Denzel Hall left a pass from Patrik Walemark and that allowed Parrott to race in on goal before slotting the ball past Andries Noppert to make it 2-0.
Sven van Beek almost made it 3-0 with an own goal but the post saved him. That prompted Kees van Wonderen to make a double change as Pelle van Amersfoort and Ché Nunnely came on for Anas Tahiri and Walemark.
There was to be no comeback and after some hesitation from Noppert, Lazaros Lamprou made it 3-0.
Excelsior have now moved up to ninth in the Eredivisie which is one spot above Heerenveen.