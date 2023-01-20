Excelsior has distanced themselves from the bottom three after a 2-0 victory over Volendam on Friday evening.
Volendam went into the clash on the back of two wins while Excelsior were looking to bounce back from their 1-0 derby loss against Sparta Rotterdam last weekend.
Excelsior had the lead in the 18th minute with Damon Marani heading the ball into his own net following a corner.
The hosts could have had a second before the break but Couhaib Driouech was unlucky to see his effort hit the post. Driouech and Reda Kharchouch also missed chances early in the second half.
Volendam remained in the game but they failed to cause a major threat and eventually, Marouan Azarkan sealed the victory for Excelsior in the 80th minute.
Excelsior is now 11th in the table, while Volendam is 17th.