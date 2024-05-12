Excelsior have given themselves a chance of avoiding the relegation playoffs after defeating Heracles Almelo 4-0.
Excelsior went into the game needing a result along with hoping that RKC dropped points against PEC Zwolle. Heracles themselves were still not mathematically safe either.
Excelsior were the dominant party from the start and they deservedly opened the scoring just before the break as Troy Parrott netted from close range.
Just after the hour, Couhaib Driouech came on for the hosts and he quickly set up Parrott to make it 2-0. The sought after winger then netted a double himself to make the score line 4-0 at the end.
Frustratingly for Excelsior, they remain 16th after RKC drew with PEC Zwolle. They go into the final round of games level on points with RKC but with an inferior goal difference.
Excelsior are away at Feyenoord next week while RKC travel to PSV. Heracles should be safe in 14th.