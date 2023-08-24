Excelsior has signed Tottenham Hotspur Troy Parrott on loan until the end of the season.
Parrott has made four appearances for the Tottenham first-team but has since had loan spells with Millwall, Ipswich Town, MK Dons and Preston North End.
The Republic of Ireland international will now strengthen the attack of Excelsior and he told the club website, ‘I’ve heard positive things about that and I want to develop further here.
“I also know that Irish striker David Connolly is something of a legend here. He scored many goals for Excelsior in his period. That’s what I want to do too. I want to take steps here at Excelsior and help the club. By scoring goals, but above all by being important to the team.”