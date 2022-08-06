Excelsior have made an excellent start to the season as they came away from Cambuur with a 2-0 victory.
After three years out of the Eredivisie, Excelsior returned with a bang and had the lead after only ten minutes. A swift counterattack ended up with Marouan Azarkan, who applied the finish.
Cambuur then took control but they could not find the equaliser with Stijn van Gassel having an excellent game in goal. Jami Jacobs also sent a good chance over the bar.
Just before the break, it was 2-0 for the visitors as Siebe Horemans cross eventually found Julian Baas, who bundled the ball over the line.
The second half was all Cambuur but the hosts were frustrated by van Gassel, while Redouan El Yaakoubi stylishly blocked a shot by Mees Hoedemakers.
Excelsior managed to end the game with a clean sheet and they make a promising start to the campaign.