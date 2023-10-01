Troy Parrott scored a last-minute winner as Excelsior defeated Sparta Rotterdam 2-1.
After a tribute to the victims of the Rotterdam shooting, Excelsior took the initiative in the derby but they could not turn that into a first-half lead.
Just before the hour mark, Sparta took the lead as Jonathan De Guzman netted at the far post. Excelsior responded and the equaliser came when Arthur Zagré found himself completely free to fire the ball past Nick Olij.
The match was then heading for a draw but in stoppage time, Tottenham Hotspur loanee Troy Parrott took advantage of space in the Sparta defence to fire Excelsior to victory.
The win means Excelsior are now five in the table, while Sparta are one spot below them.