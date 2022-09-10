Serano Seymor netted a 95th-minute winner as Excelsior came from behind to defeat Emmen 2-1.
Richairo Zivkovic had the first big chance of the game for Emmen but his strike went wide. At the other end, Couhaib Driouech had the ball in the net for Excelsior but it was disallowed for offside.
Emmen struck just before the break as Ole Romeny worked the ball in after a rebound to net his third goal of the campaign.
Mark Diemers smashed a strike off the crossbar early in the second half for Emmen, while Kenzo Goudmijn hit the post for Excelsior. Moments after, Goudmijn hit the post, Excelsior did equalise as Nathan Tjoe-A-On found the net with a low strike.
Emmen were dealt a big blow as Jeff Hardeveld went off with a suspected serious injury. The defender, who has had several injuries throughout his career, was very emotional as he left the field.
The game was heading for a draw but in the 95th minute, Serano Seymor headed in the winner for the hosts, who are now 7th. Emmen is in 15th spot.