Excelsior struck in the 92nd minute to earn a 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar.
Bruno Martins Indi made his first start of the campaign for AZ, who controlled possession in Rotterdam but failed to trouble the hosts. The best chance of the first half fell to Excelsior but Tray Parrott’s header was saved by Matthew Ryan.
In the second half, Vangelis Pavlidis and Yuki Sugawara got chances but AZ had to wait until the 72nd minute to break the deadlock. Mayckel Lahdo scored with a volley that was checked by VAR to make sure it had crossed the line.
Excelsior fought back and in the 92nd minute, Ryan kept out a shot but Cisse Sandra was there to make it 1-1 on the rebound.
Pavlidis failed to score in the league for the first time this season and AZ are now further behind league leaders PSV. Excelsior is in 7th.