Francesco Farioli has stepped down as Ajax head coach after only a year in charge of the Amsterdam club.
Farioli was very emotional after the 2-0 win over Twente on Sunday which was not enough to win the Eredivisie title for the Amsterdam side. Ajax had a nine point lead at one point but their form in April and May blew their title chances.
Ajax have now confirmed that Farioli has stepped down from his position as head coach with immediate effect.
The 36-year-old only joined Ajax from OGC Nice last summer with the Italian signing a three-year deal. However, he now departs along with assistants Daniele Cavalletto and Felipe Sanchez Mateos and goalkeeper coach Jarkko Tuomisto.
It appears a difference in opinion with the Ajax board is behind the decision to leave. Farioli told the Ajax website, “The management and I have the same goals for the future of Ajax, but we have a difference of opinion about the way we want to work and operate to achieve those goals.
“Given these differences in the principles and foundations of this project, I feel deep in my heart that this is the best time to part ways.”
According to several reports, Erik ten Hag and Paul Simonis are in the running to replace Farioli. Ten Hag is a free agent while Simonis had a successful season in charge of Go Ahead Eagles.