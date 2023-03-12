Ajax moved level on points with leaders Feyenoord with a 4-2 win over Heerenveen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With Feyenoord playing later on Sunday, Ajax were looking for a win to put pressure on the league leaders. The two title rivals go head to head next Sunday in De Kuip too.
Within ten minutes, Ajax were in front as Mohammed Kudus found the net with a powerful low strike. Six minutes later, Edson Alvarez fired in a nice strike before Steven Bergwijn added a third. The winger combined with Dusan Tadic, before beating his opponents and firing in.
Kees van Wonderen acted and made a triple substitution in the first-half. One of the substitutes, Thom Haye, crossed for Pelle van Amersfoort to pull one back before the break.
Seven minutes into the second half, Kenneth Taylor fired Ajax 4-1 in front with a strike that surprised Xavier Mous.
Heerenveen had a penalty overturned by VAR before Sydney van Hooijdonk made it 2-4. However, Ajax were comfortable in the end and they take the three points.
Ajax remains second but adds some pressure to Feyenoord, while Heerenveen is in 10th.