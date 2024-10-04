Amar Fatah scored the only goal as Willem II came away from struggling Almere City with a 1-0 victory.
Almere City went into the game looking for their first win of the season and Hedwiges Maduro’s side had the better chances in the first half. However, the opening goal did not come.
Before the break, Willem II thought they had a penalty but VAR overturned the decision.
The game seemed to be heading for a draw but in the 78th minute, Fatah won it for Willem II with a strike that found the net via the underside of the crossbar.
Willem II climbs to fifth and Almere City remains second bottom.