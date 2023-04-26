AZ Alkmaar’s success in the UEFA Youth League has not gone unnoticed in Barcelona.
Diario Sport is reporting that Barcelona have a list of 17 young talents that they are interested in and three AZ players are included.
Winger Ro-Zangelo Daal, centre-back Wouter Goes and striker Mexx Meerdink have all gained the attention of the Catalan giants after their strong performances in the UEFA Youth League. The tournament saw AZ knock out Barcelona on route to the title.
Meerdink finished the tournament as top scorer and along with Goes, has also made his first-team debut this season.
Barcelona reportedly wants to have closer ties with AZ Alkmaar and director Max Huiberts has reportedly received an invitation from chief Jordi Cruyff for a discussion.