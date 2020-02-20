FC Cincinnati have confirmed the signing of Ajax midfielder Siem de Jong.
The 31-year-old only had six months left on his contract in Amsterdam and Ajax were willing to cooperate on the transfer, with De Jong only making a handful of appearances this season.
The midfielder joins FC Cincinnati on a free transfer and becomes a teammate of fellow Dutchmen Jurgen Locadia and Maikel van der Werff.
De Jong told the club’s website, “For me, when FC Cincinnati presented their plan of how the club is growing and how they want to build the team here in the upcoming years, I felt this would be a good experience for me. Hopefully, I can help the club and the players to build something special here.”
De Jong could make his debut when FC Cincinnati begin their MLS season against New York Red Bulls on the 1st of March.