FC Cincinnati have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer.
The stopper was a free agent after leaving Los Angeles FC last month, but he has already found a new club.
FC Cincinnati have confirmed the signing of the 35-year-old on a deal until 2022.
“We are always looking for ways to strengthen our selection and are convinced that Kenneth brings quality and leadership,” said Cincinnati CEO Gerard Nijkamp. “He has had success in his career and are happy with him. We look forward to having him in the team.”
Vermeer is now coached by Jaap Stam and joins fellow Dutchmen Jurgen Locadia and Maikel van der Werff.