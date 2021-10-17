FC Twente and Willem II played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday with both sides ending the game with ten men.
FC Twente made a quick start to the game with Dimitris Limnios latching onto a poor pass by Che Nunnely before finding the corner of the net in the sixth minute. The lead lasted until the 24th minute when Nunnely made up for his error by tapping in the equaliser.
The game then turned a bit nasty with Ramiz Zerrouki and Derrick Kohn both booked after getting into an argument. FC Twente boss Ron Jans was also booked for arguing with the officials before the home crowd started to chant against referee Jochem Kamphuis. The stadium announcer had to appeal for the crowd to stop.
Just before the break, Twente were reduced to ten men with Zerrouki shown his second yellow card for throwing a ball out of play in frustration.
With an extra man, Willem II went looking for the lead but the offside flag denied Kwasi Wriedt two minutes into the second half.
The game remained calm until the 76th minute when Kohn was shown his second yellow card for a foul on Ricky van Wolfswinkel.
With both sides down to ten, there weren’t many chances for the winning goal before the end and the points were shared. Twente are 7th in the table with Willem II in fourth.