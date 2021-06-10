FC Twente have announced the signing of winger Virgil Misidjan on a two-year deal.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The winger joined PEC Zwolle on a short-term deal in January after leaving Nurnberg, making 15 appearances and scoring four times.
Misidjan has now decided against a longer stay with PEC Zwolle and has instead joined FC Twente on a two-year deal.
Misidjan told the club’s website, “I am really looking forward to the new season and hope for a great time at FC Twente. I can really look forward to the fact that I can play here in full De Grolsch Veste, with the atmosphere of the supporters. After a conversation with Jan Streuer and Ron Jans, I immediately felt good. After a difficult period, I was able to show myself again at Zwolle in recent months, I want to continue that line at FC Twente.”
The 27-year-old began his career with Willem II and then had a spell with Ludogorets before joining Nurnberg in 2018. FC Twente becomes his five club after beating off interest from Swansea City and Reading.