FC Twente has announced that Joseph Oosting has left his position as head coach on Thursday.
It has been a poor start to the campaign for Twente who have lost three out of four league games, while they lost a friendly to German third tier side Alemannia Aachen on Thursday.
That friendly was followed by the news that Oosting had been sacked from his position as head coach and that the club were looking for a quick announcement on a replacement.
Oosting had 95 games in charge of Twente but missed out on European football last season through the playoffs. He had previously coached RKC Waalwijk.