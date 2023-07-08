According to Voetbal International, FC Twente is looking to sign Manchester United attacker Facundo Pellistri on loan.
The Uruguayan featured in ten games for Manchester United last season and FC Twente are waiting to find out what the Premier League side plans to do with him.
According to Voetbal International, Twente are hoping that Manchester United will green-light a loan move to the Eredivisie. An enquiry has already been made.
The right winger was brought in by Man Utd from Uruguay for 8.5 million euros in 2020 and has spent time on loan with Deportivo Alavés.