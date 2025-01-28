FC Twente has confirmed the signing of Sparta Rotterdam midfielder Arno Verschueren on a three-year deal.
Because of the departures of Carel Eiting and Youri Regeer, FC Twente were looking to bring in a new midfielder.
The club has now presented 27-year-old Belgian midfielder Arno Verschueren on a deal until the summer of 2028.
Verschueren previously played for NAC Breda and SK Lommel before joining Sparta Rotterdam in 2022. In 81 appearances, he has scored 21 times.