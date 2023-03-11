FC Twente ran out 3-0 winners at Fortuna Sittard on Saturday evening with Manfred Ugalde netting a double.
It has been a difficult few weeks for FC Twente, who announced that Ron Jans would depart in the summer before going on a three-game winless streak which has scuppered their slim title hopes.
Fortuna Sittard was looking to build on their 2-1 win over Utrecht last weekend but the first-half in Limburg was poor with a lack of chances for either side.
In the 67th minute, Twente broke the deadlock with Vaclav Cerny beating George Cox before firing into the net through Dimitrios Siovas.
Manfred Ugalde made it 2-0 with a strike into the far corner and the Costa Rican then sealed the victory in the 77th minute. Cerny turned provider to set up Ugalde for a simple finish.
Twente’s victory means they strengthen their position in fifth but they are still 11 points off top spot. Fortuna Sittard is in 11th.