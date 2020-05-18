According to Fotospor, Fenerbahce are to consider appointing Dirk Kuyt as their new head coach.
Before the corona virus outbreak, Fenerbahce sacked Ersun Yanal and their president is on the lookout for a new head coach for when the league resumes in June.
According to Fotospor, Dirk Kuyt could be offered the job on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The role could then become permanent should the former Fenerbahce striker succeed.
Kuyt was head coach of Feyenoord’s U19’s but turned down the chance to manage the club’s U21 side as he wants to look at opportunities outside of Rotterdam.
Fenerbahce currently sits seventh in the Turkish Super Lig with eight games left.