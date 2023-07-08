Feyenoord has agreed a deal with PEC Zwolle to sign centre-back Thomas Beelen.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The 22-year-old was being chased by PSV Eindhoven, FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar after an impressive campaign in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.
However, Feyenoord has announced that Beelen will join them after an agreement was reached with PEC Zwolle. Beelen will now undergo his medical before completing the move.
Beelen made his PEC Zwolle debut during the 2021/22 campaign as a midfielder, but last season he played in the club’s back three.
It is the second time this summer that Feyenoord has raided PEC Zwolle after Thomas van den Belt also made the move to Rotterdam.