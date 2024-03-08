Dest leads PSV to victory over... Sergino Dest scored the only goal of the game as ...

Feyenoord agree to sign Twente... According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord has agreed to sign Gijs ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Bayern Munich unsure on Zirkze... Bayern Munich are not sure whether or not they will ...

Frimpong linked with Bayern Mu... According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are interested in ...

Heracles battle back for a poi... Heracles Almelo came back from 2-0 down to earn a ...

Sierhuis stars as Fortuna Sitt... Kaj Sierhuis scored three and assisted two as Fortuna Sittard ...