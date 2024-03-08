According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord has agreed to sign Gijs Smal from FC Twente on a free transfer.
The 26-year-old left-back is coming into the final months of his contract at FC Twente and he was linked with Rangers in January.
However, Smal remained at Twente and he will depart the club on a free in the summer. Voetbal International is now reporting that Smal will join Feyenoord.
Smal has made a total of 113 appearances for Twente, scoring four goals and adding nineteen assists.
He will join as a replacement for Marcos Lopez, who is set to depart the club in the summer.